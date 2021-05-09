Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.92.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

