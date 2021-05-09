Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.13 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,418 shares of company stock worth $95,239. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

