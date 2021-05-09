Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

