T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.99. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $189.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

