Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

