Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to $2.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.13.

TNEYF opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

