TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.39.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

