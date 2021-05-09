TCF National Bank Has $607,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TCF National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

