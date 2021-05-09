TCF National Bank Purchases 380 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TCF National Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

