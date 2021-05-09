TCF National Bank Sells 1,132 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,206.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,933.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

