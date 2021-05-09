TCF National Bank Sells 13,925 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in V.F. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,954,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

VFC stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -691.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

