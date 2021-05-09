TCF National Bank Sells 8,500 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV opened at $99.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.