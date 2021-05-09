TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $109.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

