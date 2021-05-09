TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 182.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

