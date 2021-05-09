TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,714 shares of company stock worth $2,080,348 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.