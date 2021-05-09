TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Five9 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $170.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.29. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

