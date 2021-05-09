TD Securities Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$89.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.81.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$81.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.53. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.12 and a 52 week high of C$81.23.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

