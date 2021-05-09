TD Securities Increases The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $27.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

