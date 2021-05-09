TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 279.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 87.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 317,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,941,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.