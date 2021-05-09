TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Position Raised by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,457,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,489 shares during the period. TechnipFMC makes up about 3.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.44% of TechnipFMC worth $49,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2,362.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,150 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.