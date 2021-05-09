Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.24. 169,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,704. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

