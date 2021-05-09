Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.36

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.36 and traded as low as C$41.92. Tecsys shares last traded at C$42.22, with a volume of 9,784 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.36. The company has a market cap of C$610.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.31%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

