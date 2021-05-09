Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.44.

TFX stock opened at $412.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

