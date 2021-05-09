Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $42,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $17,731,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $13,644,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

