Telsey Advisory Group Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

