TEMCO Hits One Day Volume of $1.37 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. TEMCO has a market cap of $31.03 million and $1.37 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00250471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.82 or 0.01166063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00764112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,829.56 or 0.99878643 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

