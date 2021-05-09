Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TS. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

