Tendies Tops One Day Volume of $3,737.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Tendies has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $3,737.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars.

