Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

