TeraGo (TGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TGO opened at C$5.58 on Friday. TeraGo has a 52-week low of C$5.11 and a 52-week high of C$7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGO. TD Securities increased their target price on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cormark increased their target price on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

