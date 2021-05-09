Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $246.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $30.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

