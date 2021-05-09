Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $672.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $647.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

