TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

