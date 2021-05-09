Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

