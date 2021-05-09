The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

