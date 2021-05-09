The Carlyle Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

CG opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

