The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.450-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.

CLX traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.01. 979,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.62. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

