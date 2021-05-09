The Clorox’s (CLX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $183.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

