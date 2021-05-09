The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

