The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down to $19.22

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $17.64. The Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

