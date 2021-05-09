The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $20.49 on Friday. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $452.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

