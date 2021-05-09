The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $64.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,886,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,061,000 after acquiring an additional 129,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 387,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 61,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

