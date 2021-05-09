The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $26.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

