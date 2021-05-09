The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 190” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

LON IAG opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.79) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.38. The company has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

