The Hackett Group (HCKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $16.79 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $507.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.