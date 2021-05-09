The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.56. 844,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.