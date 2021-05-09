The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $360.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.23.

HD opened at $339.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.66. The company has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

