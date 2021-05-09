The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The Joint has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $768.59 million, a PE ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in The Joint by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in The Joint by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

