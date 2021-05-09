The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.83. The stock had a trading volume of 468,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,534. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

