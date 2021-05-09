The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Announces Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 217,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,667. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

